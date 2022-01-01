ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Willis Towers Watson
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Willis Towers Watson เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Willis Towers Watson อยู่ในช่วง $19,281 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง Cybersecurity Analyst ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $227,515 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Willis Towers Watson. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/10/2025

$160K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

เราได้เจรจาต่อรองข้อเสนองานหลายพันตำแหน่งและมักจะเพิ่มเงินเดือนได้ $30,000+ (บางครั้งถึง $300,000+) รับบริการเจรจาต่อรองเงินเดือน หรือ รีวิวเรซูเม่ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญตัวจริง - นักสรรหาที่ทำงานนี้ทุกวัน

นักคณิตศาสตร์ประกันภัย
Median $123K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $65K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
Median $90K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $107K
การพัฒนาธุรกิจ
$46.5K
บริการลูกค้า
$69.7K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$41.7K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$79K
ฝ่ายขาย
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$54.1K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $120K
สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น
$228K
ผลตอบแทนรวม
$81.3K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Willis Towers Watson คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $227,515 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Willis Towers Watson คือ $74,339

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Willis Towers Watson

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • EQ
  • Aon
  • BlackRock
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Broadridge
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ