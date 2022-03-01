ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Western Governors University เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Western Governors University อยู่ในช่วง $131,340 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $154,400 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Western Governors University. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/17/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $154K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $135K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$131K

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Western Governors University คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $154,400 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Western Governors University คือ $135,000

