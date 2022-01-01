ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Wabtec
Wabtec เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Wabtec อยู่ในช่วง $45,531 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $144,469 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Wabtec. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/13/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $105K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรเครื่องกล
Median $90.2K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $123K

ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
Median $113K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$45.5K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$98.5K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$142K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$144K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Wabtec คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $144,469 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Wabtec คือ $109,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ