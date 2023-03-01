ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Thread, the leader of enterprise-scale autonomous data collection for delivering precise inspection insights. Companies today struggle with asset inspection. Thread addresses this with push button robotics, automated and intelligent data collection.

    https://thread.one
    เว็บไซต์
    2019
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    45
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

