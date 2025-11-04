ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in India ที่ ThoughtWorks อยู่ในช่วง ₹2.78M ต่อyear สำหรับ Senior Product Manager ถึง ₹7.17M ต่อyear สำหรับ Principal Product Manager แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in India รวม ₹3.46M ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ ThoughtWorks อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/4/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ ThoughtWorks in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹7,372,480 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ ThoughtWorks สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in India คือ ₹3,456,922

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ