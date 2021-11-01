ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
The Aerospace Corporation เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ The Aerospace Corporation อยู่ในช่วง $95,475 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักบัญชี ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $184,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรการบิน ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ The Aerospace Corporation. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $111K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรระบบ

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $115K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
Median $105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

วิศวกรการบิน
Median $184K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
Median $170K
นักบัญชี
$95.5K
วิศวกรไฟฟ้า
$122K
วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
$136K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$105K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$109K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$169K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$150K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ The Aerospace Corporation คือ วิศวกรการบิน โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $184,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ The Aerospace Corporation คือ $118,303

