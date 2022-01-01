ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Texas Instruments
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Texas Instruments เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Texas Instruments อยู่ในช่วง $2,448 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักลงทุนร่วมทุน ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $295,470 สำหรับตำแหน่ง กฎหมาย ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Texas Instruments. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

วิศวกรแอนะล็อก

วิศวกร ASIC

วิศวกร SoC

วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ฝังตัว

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรเครือข่าย

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ระบบฝังตัว

วิศวกรไฟฟ้า
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

วิศวกรการผลิต

วิศวกรออกแบบ

วิศวกรทดสอบ

วิศวกรบำรุงรักษา

การตลาด
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
วิศวกรเคมี
Median $113K

วิศวกรกระบวนการ

วิศวกรสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก

ฝ่ายขาย
26 $196K
28 $249K

ตัวแทนขายภาคสนาม

ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $185K
วิศวกรขาย
24 $156K
26 $191K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $125K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $97.4K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
Median $252K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $105K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
Median $259K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
Median $86K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
Median $156K
นักบัญชี
$45.2K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$227K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$86.3K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$112K
ผู้จัดการสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก
$206K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$128K
นักออกแบบกราฟิก
$106K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$88.9K
กฎหมาย
$295K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$45.5K
วิศวกรวัสดุศาสตร์
$161K
ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$69.6K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$72.8K
ผู้จัดการบัญชีทางเทคนิค
$203K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$207K
นักลงทุนร่วมทุน
$2.4K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

0%

ปี 1

0%

ปี 2

0%

ปี 3

100%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Texas Instruments RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (0.00% รายปี)

  • 0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (0.00% รายปี)

  • 0% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (0.00% รายปี)

  • 100% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (100.00% รายปี)

มีคำถาม? ถามชุมชนของเราได้เลย

เยี่ยมชมชุมชน Levels.fyi เพื่อพูดคุยกับพนักงานจากบริษัทต่างๆ รับคำแนะนำด้านการทำงาน และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

เยี่ยมชมตอนนี้!

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Texas Instruments คือ กฎหมาย at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $295,470 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Texas Instruments คือ $124,324

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Texas Instruments

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Applied Materials
  • Western Digital
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Seagate
  • Lam Research
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/texas-instruments/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.