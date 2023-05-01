ดูจุดข้อมูลแยกรายการ
Soft Robotics Inc. creates robotic manipulation systems and software solutions that can grasp and manipulate items with the same dexterity as a human hand. They design and build automation solutions and serve customers in Massachusetts.
