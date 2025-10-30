ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ค่ามัธยฐาน in India ที่ Reliance Industries Limited รวม ₹1.47M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Reliance Industries Limited อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/30/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
รวมต่อปี
₹1.47M
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Reliance Industries Limited in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹2,131,614 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Reliance Industries Limited สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in India คือ ₹1,206,955

