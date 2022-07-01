ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Okendo
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Okendo is a customer marketing platform and an Official Google Reviews partner that offers all the tools brands need to capture and showcase high-impact social proof such as product ratings & reviews, customer photos/videos and Q&A.

    okendo.io
    เว็บไซต์
    2016
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    80
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

