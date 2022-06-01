ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
NielsenIQ
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

NielsenIQ เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ NielsenIQ อยู่ในช่วง $15,060 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $393,838 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ NielsenIQ. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/24/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $15.1K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $132K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
Median $24.3K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$95.8K
บริการลูกค้า
$24.4K
ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า
$72.8K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$21.8K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$154K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$101K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$97.5K
การตลาด
$75.3K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$147K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$56.6K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$101K
ฝ่ายขาย
$394K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
$52K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$152K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$56.9K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ NielsenIQ คือ ฝ่ายขาย at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $393,838 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ NielsenIQ คือ $95,787

