ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Intapp
    Intapp powers connected firms. Trusted by 1,600 of the world’s top private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire relationship lifecycle — from strategy through origination and execution — to drive optimal outcomes.

    http://www.intapp.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2000
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    720
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $100M-$250M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

