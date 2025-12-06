ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ in United States ที่ IMC อยู่ในช่วง $243K ต่อyear สำหรับ L1 ถึง $335K ต่อyear สำหรับ L3 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $245K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ IMC อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูลส่งตำแหน่งใหม่
