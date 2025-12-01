ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการ in United States ที่ Gusto รวม $99.1K ต่อyear สำหรับ L2 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $101K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Gusto อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$99.1K
$75.1K
$13K
$11K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
ปี 1
20%
ปี 2
20%
ปี 3
20%
ปี 4
20%
ปี 5
ที่ Gusto Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 5 ปี:
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (20.00% รายปี)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)
20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 5th-ปี (1.67% รายเดือน)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Gusto Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.