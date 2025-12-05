ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Fenergo
Fenergo สถาปนิกโซลูชัน เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ค่ามัธยฐาน in Ireland ที่ Fenergo รวม €108K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Fenergo อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
รวมต่อปี
$125K
ระดับ
-
เงินเดือนฐาน
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
3 ปี
ประสบการณ์
10 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Fenergo?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
ส่งข้อมูล

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ Fenergo in Ireland อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €133,207 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Fenergo สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in Ireland คือ €116,944

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

