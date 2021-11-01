ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Epsilon เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Epsilon อยู่ในช่วง $5,020 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $224,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Epsilon. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/23/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $13.9K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $90K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
Median $80K
ฝ่ายขาย
Median $224K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $150K
การตลาด
Median $175K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
Median $58K
ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร
$62.1K
การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$167K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$30.5K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$57.1K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$189K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $63.5K
ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$143K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$28.8K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$5K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$137K

สถาปนิกข้อมูล

ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$112K
นักลงทุนร่วมทุน
$166K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Epsilon คือ ฝ่ายขาย โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $224,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Epsilon คือ $111,943

