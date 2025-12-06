ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Chainlink Labs
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักสรรหาบุคลากร

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักสรรหาบุคลากร

Chainlink Labs นักสรรหาบุคลากร เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักสรรหาบุคลากร ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Chainlink Labs รวม $115K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Chainlink Labs อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
รวมต่อปี
$115K
ระดับ
L3
เงินเดือนฐาน
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
1 ปี
ประสบการณ์
4 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Chainlink Labs?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

20%

ปี 1

20%

ปี 2

20%

ปี 3

20%

ปี 4

20%

ปี 5

ประเภทหุ้น
Options

ที่ Chainlink Labs Options อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 5 ปี:

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (20.00% รายปี)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (5.00% รายไตรมาส)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (5.00% รายไตรมาส)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (5.00% รายไตรมาส)

  • 20% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 5th-ปี (5.00% รายไตรมาส)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักสรรหาบุคลากร ที่ Chainlink Labs in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $162,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Chainlink Labs สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักสรรหาบุคลากร in United States คือ $107,500

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

