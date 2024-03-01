ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Captivation Software
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Captivation is focused on engineering digital solutions for mission makers. We deliver software engineering expertise across a broad spectrum of disciplines, collaborating to solve problems with the agility and efficiency of a small business.

    https://captivation.us
    เว็บไซต์
    2014
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    24
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

