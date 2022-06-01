ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bread Financial
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Bread Financial is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally-enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded payment, lending and saving products.Formerly Alliance Data, Bread Financial is an S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and committed to sustainable business practices powered by its 6,000+ global associates.

    breadfinancial.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1983
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,190
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

