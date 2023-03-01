ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
BDO USA
BDO USA เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน BDO USA ตั้งแต่ $79,395 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $189,050 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการพันธมิตร ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ BDO USA. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

นักบัญชี
Median $108K

นักบัญชีภาษี

ผู้ตรวจสอบบัญชี

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $85K
ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ
Median $89K

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$79.4K
ผู้จัดการพันธมิตร
$189K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$144K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$152K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$151K
ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ BDO USA คือ ผู้จัดการพันธมิตร at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $189,050 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ BDO USA คือ $126,138

