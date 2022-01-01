ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Balyasny Asset Management L.P. ตั้งแต่ $181,570 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $1,281,375 สำหรับ นักธนาคารการลงทุน ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฝั่งหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

นักพัฒนาเชิงปริมาณ

นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $235K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$251K

นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$293K
นักธนาคารการลงทุน
$1.28M
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$371K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$492K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Balyasny Asset Management L.P. คือ นักธนาคารการลงทุน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $1,281,375 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Balyasny Asset Management L.P. คือ $292,530

