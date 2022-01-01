ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ASOS
ASOS เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ ASOS อยู่ในช่วง $49,000 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $130,766 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ ASOS. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $87.5K

วิศวกร iOS

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$129K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$128K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$95.3K
การตลาด
$49K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$84.2K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$131K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$92.8K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ ASOS คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $130,766 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ ASOS คือ $94,029

