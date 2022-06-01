ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
AmeriHealth Caritas
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    AmeriHealth Caritas is a different kind of health care company. Our goal is to provide responsible managed care solutions, including Medicaid, Medicare, and CHIP — plus pharmacy benefit management, behavioral health, and administrative services.

    http://www.amerihealthcaritas.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1983
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    7,300
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

