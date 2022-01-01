Företagskatalog
PNC
PNC Löner

PNCs löner varierar från $47,760 i total ersättning per år för en Kundservice i den lägre delen till $218,900 för en Juridik i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på PNC. Senast uppdaterad: 11/27/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend Mjukvaruingenjör

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Kvalitetssäkring (QA) Mjukvaruingenjör

Dataingenjör

Site Reliability Ingenjör

Datavetare
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Produktchef
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Affärsanalytiker
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Finansanalytiker
Median $105K
Projektledare
Median $90.5K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
Median $75K
Dataanalytiker
Median $105K
IT-teknolog
Median $116K
Investmentbanker
Median $144K
Försäljning
Median $110K
Produktdesigner
Median $123K
Revisor
$66.7K
Administrativ assistent
$70.4K
Affärsutveckling
$98.5K
Kundservice
$47.8K
Chef för datavetenskap
$186K
Personalavdelning
$206K
Juridik
$219K
Managementkonsult
$49.2K
Maskiningenjör
$75.4K
Fastighetsmäklare
$116K
Rekryterare
$79.6K
Lösningsarkitekt
$159K

Dataarkitekt

Molnsäkerhetsarkitekt

Teknisk programchef
$74.7K
UX-forskare
$64.7K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på PNC är Juridik at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $218,900. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på PNC är $102,856.

