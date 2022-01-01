Företagskatalog
Micro Focus
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag

Micro Focus Löner

Micro Focuss löner varierar från $13,046 i total ersättning per år för en Mjukvaruingenjör i den lägre delen till $229,140 för en Produktchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Micro Focus. Senast uppdaterad: 8/31/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Inte Lurad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet 300 000+ kr (ibland 3 miljoner+ kr) i höjningar. Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av riktiga experter - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Mjukvaruingenjör
Entry $13K
Intermediate $14.9K
Specialist $28.1K
Affärsanalytiker
$126K
Datavetare
$90.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Finansanalytiker
$151K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$193K
Produktdesigner
$167K
Produktchef
$229K
Intäktsoperationer
$49.1K
Försäljning
$42.1K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
$123K
Lösningsarkitekt
$159K
Teknisk programchef
$160K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


Vanliga frågor

The highest paying role reported at Micro Focus is Produktchef at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $229,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micro Focus is $124,063.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Micro Focus

Relaterade företag

  • NetSuite
  • Mphasis
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Darktrace
  • IHS Markit
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser