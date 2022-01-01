Företagskatalog
Bungie Löner

Bungies löner varierar från $108,455 i total ersättning per år för en Cybersecurity Analyst i den lägre delen till $285,420 för en Marknadsföring i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Bungie. Senast uppdaterad: 10/10/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $163K

Videospelsmjukvaruingenjör

Personalresurser
$187K
Marknadsföring
$285K

Produktchef
$249K
Rekryterare
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Teknisk programchef
$143K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Bungie är Marknadsföring at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $285,420. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Bungie är $186,930.

Andra resurser