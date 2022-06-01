Företagskatalog
Blucora
Blucora Löner

Blucoras löner varierar från $102,900 i total ersättning per år för en Dataanalytiker i den lägre delen till $155,775 för en Chef för datavetenskap i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Blucora. Senast uppdaterad: 8/31/2025

$160K

Dataanalytiker
$103K
Chef för datavetenskap
$156K
Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $113K

Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Blucora är Chef för datavetenskap at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $155,775. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Blucora är $113,000.

