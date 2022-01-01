Företagskatalog
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Löner

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.s löneintervall sträcker sig från $181,570 i total kompensation per år för en Mjukvaruutvecklare på den nedre änden till $1,281,375 för en Investeringsbanker på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Senast uppdaterad: 8/25/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruutvecklare
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend-mjukvaruingenjör

Fullstack-mjukvaruingenjör

Kvantitativ utvecklare

Finansanalytiker
Median $235K
Dataanalytiker
$251K

IT-teknolog
$293K
Investeringsbanker
$1.28M
Produktchef
$371K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
$492K
FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Balyasny Asset Management L.P. är Investeringsbanker at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $1,281,375. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Balyasny Asset Management L.P. är $292,530.

