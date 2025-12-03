Direktorijum kompanija
Yext
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Poslovni Analitičar

  • Sve Poslovni Analitičar plate

Yext Poslovni Analitičar Plate

Medijana Poslovni Analitičar kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Yext iznosi $92.5K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Yext. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Yext
Business Analyst
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$92.5K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$7.5K
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
0 Godine
Godine iskustva
1 Godina
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Yext?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Yext, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Poslovni Analitičar ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju u Yext in United States iznosi $135,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Yext za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju in United States je $92,500.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yext

Srodne kompanije

  • Zendesk
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.