Direktorijum kompanija
Western Governors University
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Western Governors University Plate

Plate Western Governors University kreću se od $131,340 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Rekruter na nižem nivou do $154,400 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Western Governors University. Poslednja izmena: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $154K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $135K
Rekruter
$131K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Western Governors University je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $154,400. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Western Governors University je $135,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Western Governors University

Srodne kompanije

  • University of California, San Francisco
  • Georgia Tech
  • Duke University
  • Harvard University
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi