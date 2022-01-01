Wabtec Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Wabtec kreću se od $45,531 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za IT Tehnolog na nižem nivou do $144,469 za Arhitekta Rešenja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Wabtec. Poslednja izmena: 11/13/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $105K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Mašinski Inženjer
Median $90.2K
Finansijski Analitičar
Median $123K

Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
Median $113K
IT Tehnolog
$45.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$98.5K
Menadžer Projekta
$142K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$144K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Wabtec je Arhitekta Rešenja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $144,469. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Wabtec je $109,000.

