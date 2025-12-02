Direktorijum kompanija
UserTesting
Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in Spain u UserTesting iznosi €50.6K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete UserTesting. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
UserTesting
Full-stack Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Ukupno godišnje
$58.3K
Nivo
L3
Osnovna plata
$58.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
4 Godine
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u UserTesting?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Plate za praksu

Doprinesi

Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u UserTesting in Spain iznosi €86,905 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u UserTesting za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Spain je €56,875.

Drugi resursi

