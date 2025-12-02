Direktorijum kompanija
UserTesting Poslovni Analitičar Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete UserTesting. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$108K - $123K
Canada
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$95.5K$108K$123K$136K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u UserTesting?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju u UserTesting in Canada iznosi CA$187,945 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u UserTesting za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju in Canada je CA$132,198.

