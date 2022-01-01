Direktorijum kompanija
Texas Instruments
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Texas Instruments Plate

Plate Texas Instruments kreću se od $2,448 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Venture Kapitalista na nižem nivou do $295,470 za Pravni na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Texas Instruments. Poslednja izmena: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hardverski Inženjer
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

Analogni inženjer

ASIC inženjer

SoC inženjer

Inženjer ugrađenog hardvera

Softverski Inženjer
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Mrežni inženjer

Softverski inženjer ugrađenih sistema

Elektroinženjer
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Mašinski Inženjer
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

Proizvodni inženjer

Dizajn inženjer

Test inženjer

Inženjer održavanja

Marketing
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
Hemijski Inženjer
Median $113K

Procesni inženjer

Inženjer objekata

Prodaja
26 $196K
28 $249K

Terenski prodajni predstavnik

Menadžer Projekta
Median $185K
Inženjer Prodaje
24 $156K
26 $191K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $125K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $97.4K
Menadžer Programa
Median $252K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $105K
Poslovni Razvoj
Median $259K
IT Tehnolog
Median $86K
Arhitekta Rešenja
Median $156K
Računovođa
$45.2K
Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$227K
Analitičar Podataka
$86.3K
Naučnik Podataka
$112K
Menadžer Objekata
$206K
Finansijski Analitičar
$128K
Grafički Dizajner
$106K
Ljudski Resursi
$88.9K
Pravni
$295K
Marketing Operacije
$45.5K
Inženjer Materijala
$161K
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$69.6K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$72.8K
Tehnički Menadžer Računa
$203K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$207K
Venture Kapitalista
$2.4K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


Raspored sticanja

0%

GOD 1

0%

GOD 2

0%

GOD 3

100%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Texas Instruments, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 0% stiče se u 1st-GOD (0.00% godišnje)

  • 0% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (0.00% godišnje)

  • 0% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (0.00% godišnje)

  • 100% stiče se u 4th-GOD (100.00% godišnje)

Imate pitanje? Pitajte zajednicu.

Posetite Levels.fyi zajednicu da stupite u kontakt sa zaposlenima iz različitih kompanija, dobijete savete o karijeri i još mnogo toga.

Posetite sada!

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Texas Instruments je Pravni at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $295,470. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Texas Instruments je $124,324.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Texas Instruments

Srodne kompanije

  • Applied Materials
  • Western Digital
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Seagate
  • Lam Research
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/texas-instruments/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.