Square Yards Plate

Plate Square Yards kreću se od $2,754 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za IT Tehnolog na nižem nivou do $83,714 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Square Yards. Poslednja izmena: 11/30/2025

IT Tehnolog
$2.8K
Inženjer Prodaje
$12.1K
Softverski Inženjer
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$83.7K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Square Yards je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $83,714. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Square Yards je $18,844.

