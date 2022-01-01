Direktorijum kompanija
PNC
PNC Plate

Plate PNC kreću se od $47,760 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Korisnička Podrška na nižem nivou do $218,900 za Pravni na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u PNC. Poslednja izmena: 11/27/2025

Softverski Inženjer
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Softverski inženjer za osiguranje kvaliteta (KA)

Inženjer podataka

Inženjer pouzdanosti sajta

Naučnik Podataka
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Menadžer Proizvoda
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Poslovni Analitičar
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Finansijski Analitičar
Median $105K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $90.5K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
Median $75K
Analitičar Podataka
Median $105K
IT Tehnolog
Median $116K
Investicioni Bankar
Median $144K
Prodaja
Median $110K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $123K
Računovođa
$66.7K
Administrativni Asistent
$70.4K
Poslovni Razvoj
$98.5K
Korisnička Podrška
$47.8K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$186K
Ljudski Resursi
$206K
Pravni
$219K
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$49.2K
Mašinski Inženjer
$75.4K
Agent za Nekretnine
$116K
Rekruter
$79.6K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$159K

Arhitekta podataka

Klaud bezbednosni arhitekta

Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$74.7K
UX Istraživač
$64.7K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u PNC je Pravni at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $218,900. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u PNC je $102,856.

