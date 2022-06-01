Direktorijum kompanija
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ Plate

Plate NielsenIQ kreću se od $15,060 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $393,838 za Prodaja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u NielsenIQ. Poslednja izmena: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $15.1K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Naučnik Podataka
Median $132K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $120K

Arhitekta Rešenja
Median $24.3K
Poslovni Razvoj
$95.8K
Korisnička Podrška
$24.4K
Uspeh Korisnika
$72.8K
Analitičar Podataka
$21.8K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$154K
IT Tehnolog
$101K
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$147K
Menadžer Programa
$56.6K
Menadžer Projekta
$101K
Prodaja
$394K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$52K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$152K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$56.9K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u NielsenIQ je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $393,838. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u NielsenIQ je $95,787.

Drugi resursi

