IMC
IMC Softverski Inženjer Plate

Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in Netherlands u IMC kreće se od €146K po year za L1 do €160K po year za L4. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Netherlands iznosi €160K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IMC. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
(Početni nivo)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Koji su karijerni nivoi u IMC?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u IMC in Netherlands iznosi €201,089 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u IMC za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Netherlands je €152,749.

