Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in Netherlands u IMC kreće se od €146K po year za L1 do €160K po year za L4. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Netherlands iznosi €160K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete IMC. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
