  • Plate
  Sve Arhitekta Rešenja plate

  Fenergo Arhitekta Rešenja Plate

Fenergo Arhitekta Rešenja Plate

Medijana Arhitekta Rešenja kompenzacionog paketa in Ireland u Fenergo iznosi €108K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Fenergo. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Ukupno godišnje
$125K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
10 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Fenergo?
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Arhitekta Rešenja poziciju u Fenergo in Ireland iznosi €133,207 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Fenergo za Arhitekta Rešenja poziciju in Ireland je €116,944.

Drugi resursi

