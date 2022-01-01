Direktorijum kompanija
Cerner
Cerner Plate

Plate Cerner kreću se od $2,387 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $195,640 za Prodaja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Cerner. Poslednja izmena: 11/14/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Backend softverski inženjer

Konsultant za Upravljanje
Median $58.3K
Arhitekta Rešenja
Median $91.4K

Poslovne Operacije
$53.3K
Poslovni Analitičar
$49.8K
Korisnička Podrška
$51.7K
Analitičar Podataka
$68.7K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$58.1K
Naučnik Podataka
$63.7K
Ljudski Resursi
$14.1K
IT Tehnolog
$124K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $100K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$2.4K
Menadžer Programa
Median $95.8K
Prodaja
$196K
Inženjer Prodaje
$87.6K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$140K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$19.3K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
Median $97.6K
Tehnički Pisac
$88.6K
Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Cerner je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $195,640. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Cerner je $61,012.

