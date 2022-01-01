Direktorijum kompanija
Bungie
Bungie Plate

Plate Bungie kreću se od $108,455 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Cybersecurity Analyst na nižem nivou do $285,420 za Маркетинг na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Bungie. Poslednja izmena: 10/10/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $163K

Softverski inženjer video igara

Људски Ресурси
$187K
Маркетинг
$285K

Продукт Менаџер
$249K
Регрутер
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$143K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Bungie je Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $285,420. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Bungie je $186,930.

Drugi resursi