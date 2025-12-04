Direktorijum kompanija
Benchling
Benchling Softverski Inženjer Plate

Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Benchling kreće se od $198K po year za L1 do $483K po year za L5. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $315K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Benchling. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
L1(Početni nivo)
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
L2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
L3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
L4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Prikaži 2 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Benchling, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Benchling in United States iznosi $482,658 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Benchling za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $301,901.

Drugi resursi

