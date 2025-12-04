Direktorijum kompanija
Benchling
Benchling Rekruter Plate

Prosečna Rekruter ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Benchling kreće se od $384K do $524K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Benchling. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$411K - $497K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$384K$411K$497K$524K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Benchling, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Rekruter poziciju u Benchling in United States iznosi $523,914 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Benchling za Rekruter poziciju in United States je $383,903.

