Age of Learning Plate

Plate Age of Learning kreću se od $81,600 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za UX Istraživač na nižem nivou do $414,915 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Age of Learning. Poslednja izmena: 11/14/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $135K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Naučnik Podataka
$134K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$116K

Menadžer Proizvoda
$415K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$166K
UX Istraživač
$81.6K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Age of Learning je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $414,915. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Age of Learning je $134,333.

