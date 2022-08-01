Imenik podjetij
Innventure
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Innventure, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Innventure is a recognized pioneer in constructing a global open-architecture venture platform designed to provide unique access to multinational companies (MNCs) who trust Innventure to identify, grow and commercialize their proprietary IP while strategically partnering for success.We utilize our proprietary DownSelect process to identify which technologies meet our accelerated adoption and market penetration targets, and then seed and establish these transformational Platform Companies. We further capitalize initial scaling and commercialization through an established Fund, providing Innventure’s institutional and private clients unfettered access to the end product of all of our work and experience in launching these unique, high value private companies through a systematic approach that greatly reduces the risks inherent in venture investing. Our proven approach systematically matches and aligns innovative technologies with substantial market opportunities, and then quickly commercializes to create highly successful, high value businesses.

    http://www.innventure.com
    Spletna stran
    2016
    Leto ustanovitve
    45
    Število zaposlenih
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Innventure

    Povezana podjetja

    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri