Innventure
    Innventure is a recognized pioneer in constructing a global open-architecture venture platform designed to provide unique access to multinational companies (MNCs) who trust Innventure to identify, grow and commercialize their proprietary IP while strategically partnering for success.We utilize our proprietary DownSelect process to identify which technologies meet our accelerated adoption and market penetration targets, and then seed and establish these transformational Platform Companies. We further capitalize initial scaling and commercialization through an established Fund, providing Innventure’s institutional and private clients unfettered access to the end product of all of our work and experience in launching these unique, high value private companies through a systematic approach that greatly reduces the risks inherent in venture investing. Our proven approach systematically matches and aligns innovative technologies with substantial market opportunities, and then quickly commercializes to create highly successful, high value businesses.

    http://www.innventure.com
    Webstránka
    2016
    Rok založenia
    45
    Počet zamestnancov
    Sídlo

