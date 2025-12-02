Каталог компаний
TechnipFMC
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплаты
  • Инженер-механик

  • Все зарплаты Инженер-механик

TechnipFMC Инженер-механик Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Инженер-механик in United States в TechnipFMC составляет $86K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах TechnipFMC. Последнее обновление: 12/2/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
TechnipFMC
Mechanical Engineer
New York, NY
Общая сумма в год
$86K
Уровень
L3
Оклад
$86K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
2 Лет
Лет опыта
6 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в TechnipFMC?
Последние данные о зарплатах
ДобавитьДобавить зарплатуДобавить компенсацию

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Экспорт данныхПосмотреть вакансии

Внести данные

Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

Подписаться на проверенные Инженер-механик предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Инженер-механик в TechnipFMC in United States составляет $95,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в TechnipFMC для позиции Инженер-механик in United States составляет $86,000.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в TechnipFMC не найдены

Похожие компании

  • FDM Group
  • Kainos
  • AQR Capital Management
  • Arconic
  • EPAM Systems
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technipfmc/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.