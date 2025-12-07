Каталог компаний
Hyland
Медианный компенсационный пакет Менеджер по разработке ПО in United States в Hyland составляет $122K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Hyland. Последнее обновление: 12/7/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Hyland
Software Engineering Manager
Westlake, OH
Общая сумма в год
$122K
Уровень
Manager
Оклад
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$7K
Лет в компании
15 Лет
Лет опыта
15 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Hyland?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Менеджер по разработке ПО в Hyland in United States составляет $166,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Hyland для позиции Менеджер по разработке ПО in United States составляет $125,000.

Другие ресурсы

