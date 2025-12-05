Каталог компаний
Fenergo
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплаты
  • Архитектор решений

  • Все зарплаты Архитектор решений

Fenergo Архитектор решений Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Архитектор решений in Ireland в Fenergo составляет €108K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Fenergo. Последнее обновление: 12/5/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Общая сумма в год
$125K
Уровень
-
Оклад
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
3 Лет
Лет опыта
10 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Fenergo?
Последние данные о зарплатах
ДобавитьДобавить зарплатуДобавить компенсацию

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Экспорт данныхПосмотреть вакансии

Внести данные

Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

Подписаться на проверенные Архитектор решений предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Архитектор решений в Fenergo in Ireland составляет €133,207 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Fenergo для позиции Архитектор решений in Ireland составляет €116,944.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Fenergo не найдены

Похожие компании

  • AffiniPay
  • Avaloq
  • FNZ
  • Riskalyze
  • Apiture
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fenergo/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.