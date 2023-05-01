Diretório de Empresas
Innergex
    Innergex Renewable Energy is an independent renewable power producer operating in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind and solar farms, and energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of February 23, 2022, it owned and operated 80 facilities with a net installed capacity of 3,101 megawatts and had interests in under development and prospective projects. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

    http://www.innergex.com
    Site
    1990
    Ano de Fundação
    488
    Nº de Funcionários
    $500M-$1B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

